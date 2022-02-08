Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI): Actor Sanjana Sanghi, best known for her roles in 'Rockstar' and 'Dil Bechara', is all set to come up with a short film titled 'Uljhe Hue'.

Directed by Satish Raj Kasireddi, written by Ida Ali and produced by Ahab Jafri, 'Uljhe Hue' is a romance drama and also features Abhay Verma in the lead role.

Talking more about the project, Satish said, "Uljhe Hue is a love story that audiences will be able to relate to and cherish. The short film has been created by highly credible artists and captures the pulse of modern-day romance."

'Uljhe Hue' will be out on Amazon miniTV on February 11. (ANI)

