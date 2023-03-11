Sanya Malhotra paints fashion stage orange, check out how

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): Sanya Malhotra is raising fashion temperatures. And how?

The 'Ludo' actor recently walked the ramp in the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2023. She sported an orange-coloured cutout dress with a cape. The actor has shared moments from the ramp on her Insta-story. She also posted glamorous pictures with the caption, "Transported to a @flirtatious_india Sicilian summer @lakmefashionwk @fdciofficial".

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpmrTrrLQv8/

Tahira Kashyap gave her a shoutout and posted fire and love emojis on Sanya's pictures.

One fan wrote, "Omgggg". Another one wrote, "Gorgeous."

Sanya is always appreciated for her beauty and glam quotient. This time, she upped the fashion game and grabbed the eyeballs of many people.

On the acting front, Sanya will be next seen in the upcoming comedy film 'Kathal' which will premiere on the OTT platform Netflix. 'Kathal' marks the actor's fourth digital release after 'Ludo', 'Pagglait' and 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar'.

Apart from that, she also has director Meghna Gulzar's next period film 'Sam Bahadur' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. (ANI)

