Mumbai [Maharashtra], June 5 (ANI): Actors Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday were seen in a fun mood post the big IIFA 2022 event as Sara shared a couple of pictures on her social media where the two Bollywood divas could be seen having a gala time.

"Chakachak with Panday. It's ok because it's Sunday", captioned Sara on her Instagram story.

Also Read | World Environment Day 2022: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani & Others Show You Why ‘Green’ is the Colour of the Season.

In the 15-second boomerang video, Ananya could be seen enacting a gesture of the 'Chaka Chak' song from Sara's movie, Atrangi Re. Sara on the other hand could be seen recording the video sporting a smile.

In the next video, also recorded by Sara, the 'Student of the Year 2' actor, Ananya happened to be matching the hook step to the tunes of the famous 'Pushpa: The Rise' song 'Sami Sami', starring actor Rashika Mandanna.

Also Read | Pretty Little Liars Actress Shay Mitchell Welcomes Second Child With Beau Matte Babel.

Sara Ali Khan gave a power-packed performance at the IIFA 2022, entertaining the audience to the fullest. Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal bagged the trophy of 'Best Actor (Male)' for his period piece 'Sardar Udham', directed by Shoojit Sircar while Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon bagged the trophy of 'Best Actor (Female)' for her film 'Mimi'.

Meanwhile, the film 'Shershaah' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra bagged the maximum awards at IIFA 2022

This year, IIFA is being held in Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena, of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island on June 2, 3, and 4. Some of the biggest stars from the Bollywood industry like Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Sara Ali Khan have walked the red carpet and entertained with their performances.

IIFA Rocks 2022 was hosted by filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder and actor Aparshakti Khurana on June 3, while Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul served as hosts for the main night yesterday, June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)