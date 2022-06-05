World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year. It's a global event that demands encouraging action on the climate crisis. The day was first observed in 1973 and was described as “a global platform for inspiring positive change” by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the same organisation that created it. This year World Environment Day will be hosted by Sweden. And while countries are trying to bring a change, the pace at which it is going is still very slow. World Environment Day 2022: Small Efforts Every Individual Could Put In, to Make Huge Differences.

But while the efforts to preserve the environment and halt global warming are going on in different parts of the world, we decided to wear some 'green' for our own little environmental friendly celebration. Green as a colour stands for nature, balance, spring and rebirth. It's a cool colour but slightly tricky to carry. While green as colour may not be available in everyone's wardrobe, we think it's time you start shopping for it. World Environment Day 2022: PM Narendra Modi to Launch Global Initiative 'LiFE Movement'.

Neon green, in particular, has become a new favourite among the masses. This electric shade will make you stand out in a crowd and while it's a day colour, you can rock outfits in green for the night as well. If you are still unsure if the colour is even meant for you, we suggest you have a look at these popular outfits by our beloved B-town divas. These will definitely help change your mind.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy World Environment Day!

