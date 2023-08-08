Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 (ANI): Actor Sara Ali Khan surely knows how to take out time from her busy schedule and spend it with her friends. On Monday, the 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' actor shared beautiful pictures with her gang.

Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a series of pictures with her gang of friends from her vacation diaries.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Is in His ‘Rocky Era’ and His New Photo From the Gym Will Leave You Drooling! (View Pic).

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cvo_aXEoj1i/?

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “A decade later. The purest love, the lamest jokes, most hysterical laughter, pointless banter, loudest abuses, most competitive board games, highly emotional ideological debates, extra caffeine and heavy calories.”

Also Read | Dream Girl 2 New Poster Unveiled! Ayushmann Khurrana's Pooja Has a Line of Men Madly in Love With Her (View Pic).

In the photos, Sara can be seen enjoying swimming, giggling, and posing with friends.

She also posted a throwback picture with her friends, as they gave a similar pose during their recent trip.

In one of the image, Sara can be seen wearing a pink bikini that she paired with white denim shorts as she chills near the pool.

As soon as Sara uploaded the photos, her fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

One of the users wrote, “So cute sara.. Cutest way to adore your friends.”

Sara reunited with Ranveer Singh after ‘Simmba’ and surprised everyone with her cameo in the electrifying intro song 'Heartthrob' from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’.

Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

'Metro...In Dino', a film that apparently draws its title from the famous song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times.

She also has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in her kitty. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)