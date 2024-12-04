Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI): Actor Sara Ali Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday, where her choice of accessories became a talking point.

The actress was seen pairing her chic outfit with a rudraksha mala, giving her look a spiritual touch.

In a video shared by paps, the actress was seen in a white crop top and beige pants which she accessorized with sunglasses and the rudraksha mala. Sara was seen greeting paps with a warm smile as they captured her at the airport.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is set to share screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in an upcoming untitled action-comedy.

The film will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. They are uniting once again for their third theatrical collaboration.

The film, yet to be named, will be directed by Aakash Kaushik.

Apart from this, Sara will be seen in 'Metro...In Dino', which is directed by Anurag Basu. (ANI)

