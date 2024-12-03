South Korean actor Park Min Jae passed away on November 29, 2024. The 32-year-old died after suffering a cardiac arrest in China. His agency, Big Title, posted a tribute to Park Min Jae on Instagram, writing, "Park Min Jae, a talented actor who loved acting and always gave his best, has departed for heaven. We are deeply grateful for all the love and support you have shown to him. Although we can no longer see him perform, we will proudly remember him as an actor of Big Title. Rest in peace." South Korean Actor Park Min Jae Dies of Cardiac Arrest in China; His Brother Posts Emotional Message, ‘My Beloved Brother Has Gone To Rest’.

Park Min Jae's funeral will take place at Ewha Seoul National University Hospital Funeral Hall on December 4. As family members and fans grieve the loss of Park Min Jae, let us remember the charming actor for his remarkable contributions over the years. From Little Women to Korea-Khitan War, here’s a look at some of his unforgettable roles.

Park Min Jae’s Agency Pays Tribute to Him

‘Korea-Khitan War’

Korea-Khitan War, the historical series based on the 2018 South Korean novel Goryeo–Khitan War: Sweet Rain in the Winter by Gil Seung-soo, marked an important milestone in Park Min Jae's career. The late actor played a supporting role in the show, which also featured Kim Dong-jun, Choi Soo-jong and Ji Seung-hyun in key roles.

‘The Fabulous’

The Netflix series The Fabulous, released in 2022, saw Park Min Jae share screen space with SHINee's Choi Min-ho and Chae Soo-bin. The actor played a short yet impactful role in this drama, which followed the stories of young adults navigating work and relationships amidst a constantly evolving environment.

‘Tomorrow’

This fantasy series boasts a star-studded cast of actors, including Kim Hee-sun, Rowoon, Lee Soo-hyuk, and Yoon Ji-on. Park Min Jae played a supporting role and everyone's heart with his impactful performance in this drama created by Kim Tae-yoon and Sung Chi-wook.

‘Little Women’

Park Min Jae made a guest appearance in this popular K-Drama from 2022. Little Women featured Wi Ha-joon, Park Ji-hu and Nam Ji-Hyun in lead roles. The thriller follows the story of three sisters fighting poverty and their struggle to survive in a rich society. Tragic Deaths: Song Jae Rim to ASTRO’s Moonbin, South Korean Actors and K-Pop Stars Who Died by Suicide in the Past 5 Years.

The sudden passing of Park Min Jae has deeply impacted fans and followers worldwide. We hope the family remains strong during this difficult time as they mourn the loss of their loved one. Park Min Jae's legacy will live on through the iconic roles he brought to life.

