Washington [US], December 28 (ANI): Actor Sarah Jessica Parker and her 'And Just Like That...' co-stars have recently opened up more about the 'Sex and the City' revival show.

According to People magazine, during a roundtable for the series released by HBO Max on Sunday, Parker grew emotional as she talked about reuniting with Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

"We're very aware of the good fortune that surrounds just this effort this time," Parker said. "You can never go home again. Except very occasionally, you actually can. This amazing thing that happened in your life, you know, 25 years ago..." added Nixon.

"To be together is really, like, great," Parker then said, tears welling in her eyes. "You never get to work with people this long, in this way, in this depth," said Davis, while Parker admitted through tears, "I didn't think it was going to happen."

The original 'Sex and the City' ran for six seasons on HBO from 1998 through 2004, starring Kim Cattrall in addition to Parker, Davis and Nixon. Cattrall returned for the show's two spinoff movies but not for the current revival.

Nixon called directing an amazing opportunity. "I said yes right away, even though I was very, very scared but it's been really amazing. People could not have been more supportive," she said.

Davis noted, "It is such a unique thing to have Cynthia. You've been in it with us for so long, and you know the fabric. You know everything about it, right? So that when you do say something to us, it's so fascinating. It has more weight."

"We're back because we want to be. Nobody dragged us back. This was a hard-fought choice to be here and to tell this story in this way and invite all these new people," Parker later added, as per People magazine. (ANI)

