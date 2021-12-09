New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Filmmaking can be a tough process, but for Satish Kaushik, it turned out to be easier as he had his college acquaintances working along with him on his new project 'RUM'.

On Thursday, Satish took to Instagram and shared his experience working on the short film.

Also Read | Simon Helberg Birthday Special: 10 Funny Quotes by the Actor as Howard Wolowitz From The Big Bang Theory That Are Amazing!.

He wrote, "Power Of Young Generation .. enjoyed shooting a short film...a quirky thriller with a unique name RUM .. Ravi Uljhan Mein with a team of enthusiastic, talented young filmmakers & actors. It was a learning experience to play Ravi. Cheers to the team which mainly had my Kirori Mal College's juniors and from FTII."

Satish also shared a BTS video from the sets of the film.

Also Read | Judi Dench Birthday Special: From Pride and Prejudice to Casino Royale, 5 of the Oscar Winning Actress' Best Films According to IMDb!.

Satish recently won his first National Film Award for his film 'Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nai Hoti'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)