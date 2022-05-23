Cannes [France], May 23 (ANI): Seems like Ranveer Singh is having a gala time with his wife Deepika Padukone at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

A few pictures have been doing the rounds on the internet in which Ranveer is seen flashing his million-dollar smile in the company of his beloved Deepika and English actor Rebecca Hall.

Ranveer is looking uber cool in a zebra print shirt, while Deepika looks gorgeous in a white printed shirt paired with a pink skirt.

Rebecca Hall opted for a floral dress.

For those unaware, Deepika and Rebecca are members of the prestigious Cannes jury 2022. Ranveer Headed to Cannes on Thursday to be with his wife. (ANI)

