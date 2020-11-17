Washington [US], November 17 (ANI): American reality TV star Scott Disick and Hollywood star Harry Hamlin's daughter - Amelia Gray Hamlin have taken their rumoured romance to Santa Barbara.

According to Page Six, the 37-year-old star businessman Disick was spotted on the beach with his arm wrapped around the 19-year-old Amelia, who was wearing just a teeny bikini for the outing, as seen in the photos posted by TMZ. Disick was more covered up for the stroll, opting for black swim trunks and a black T-shirt.

As reported by Page Six, this is the rumoured couple's third public outing in as many weeks. The duo first attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween-themed birthday party and then grabbed dinner at Tre Lune restaurant about a week later.

Last month, the Talentless founder was linked to model Bella Banos after splitting from 22-year-old Sofia Richie after nearly three years together, but Richie since has moved on with businessman Matthew Morton.(ANI)

