Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): The shooting for Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb-starrer 'SILA' has been concluded.

Shot across visually striking locations, including Vietnam, Kashmir, and Mumbai, 'SILAA' is directed by Omung Kumar.

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Announcing the film's wrap, the makers on Saturday shared a picture of 'SILAA' team on Instagram and captioned it, "And... it's a wrap for #Silaa. See you in theatres soon. "

The film stars Harshvardhan Rane, Sadia Khateeb, Karanveer Mehra and Ipsitaa.

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Presented by Zee Studios' rich content slate led by Umesh Kr Bansal, a Blue Lotus Pictures and Stark Entertainment production, music by Saregama, 'SILAA' is scheduled to be released in 2026.

The film is penned by writer Sameer Joshi, with dialogues written by Aarambh M Singh. The music is composed by Ankit Tiwari, Sachet-Parampara, Shreyas Puranik, and Alexia Evellyn.

Meanwhile, Harshwardhan is busy with shoot of Force 3, which also features John Abraham, and Tanya Maniktala.

While John Abraham reprises his role as ACP Yashvardhan Singh, Rane's character details remain under wraps.

Speaking about the film, John Abraham said, as per a release, "Force has always been a franchise I've believed in deeply. What makes it special for me is that it has a certain grit and a strong identity that audiences have connected with over the years. With Force 3, we're taking that legacy forward in a big way. I'm also really excited to introduce Harsh as an action hero. He has the presence, the energy and the hunger for it, and I think audiences are going to enjoy watching him in this space". (ANI)

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