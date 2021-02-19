Mumbai, Feb 19 (PTI) Veteran actor Seema Biswas is the latest addition to the cast of filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah's web series "Human".

Featuring "Delhi Crime" star Shefali Shah, who is also Shah's wife, and actor Kirti Kulhari, the show is a medical thriller revolving around the underbelly of the human drug testing and the world of medical scam.

Biswas, known for delivering critically-acclaimed performances in movies such as "Bandit Queen", "Khamoshi: The Musical" and "Water", will have a pivotal part in the series.

Shah said the whole team is excited to have an amazing actor like Biswas aboard the show.

"From 'Bandit Queen' till now, she has done some of the most amazing performances. It's a great joy, pleasure and honour to work with these three artistes in one show. It's very rare for a director to get a combination of actors like this, so both me and Mozez are blessed, excited and happy.

"The first day of shoot was quite electrifying and I'm sure audiences will enjoy the performances of all three and many more in fact but these three female actors in particular for sure," the filmmaker said in a statement.

"Human" will also feature actors Ram Kapoor, Mohan Agashe, Aditya Shrivastava and Sandeep Kulkarni.

The show, which is being co-directed by Vipul Shah and Mozez Singh, went on floors last month.

