Los Angeles [US], May 17 (ANI): Singer-actor Selena Gomez will be seen showcasing her hosting skills via new food shows.

Food Network has ordered two new series hosted by Selena as part of its upcoming programming slate, Variety reported.

Also Read | Aarya 3: Sikandar Kher Shares BTS Photo Featuring Lead Actress Sushmita Sen.

The first show from the "Only Murders in the Building" star, who also hosts cooking series "Selena + Chef" at HBO Max (soon to just be Max), will be a "celebration-focused series" debuting during the holiday season later this year. In 2024, Gomez will launch a show that sees her going to other chefs' kitchens for a change.

The untitled project will feature Gomez "meeting up with some of the best chefs in the country in a quest to cook their most popular dishes when she visits their kitchens."

Also Read | Wonka: Timothee Chalamet Agreed to Play the Chocolatier Because It Brings Him Joy to Work on Something for Uncynical Audience.

These new shows are unrelated to "Selena + Chef," which has not yet been renewed for a fifth season at Max.

Created in partnership with The Lumistella Company, Food Network's "The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown" (working title) is "set in a whimsical holiday wonderland and will feature The Elf on the Shelf's Scout Elves challenging some of the best sweets makers from across the country to create the most magical and unexpected holiday creations ever seen."

"The holidays are always huge for Food Network, reaching nearly 60M P2+ viewers, and having Selena kicking off the nearly 100 hours of new and returning holiday programming will certainly make this coming season one to celebrate," Kathleen Finch, Warner Bros. Discovery's chairman and chief content officer US Networks.

Both Gomez-hosted series hail from July Moon Productions and The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television for Food Network. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)