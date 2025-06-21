Washington [US], June 21 (ANI): Seth Rogen, known for his comedic roles and successful career spanning over two decades, recently shared an amusing and humbling recollection of an audition from over twenty years ago.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Rogen opened up about his experience auditioning for the 2003 romantic comedy 'Gigli', a film that would later become infamous for being the launchpad for the Bennifer era.

In a candid interview, Rogen recalled his time as an "aspiring young actor" in the early 2000s, when he sought the role of Brian, a mentally challenged hostage.

Ultimately, the part went to actor Justin Bartha, but Rogen's audition experience would become a lasting memory for him.

"It has been a long time," Rogen remarked, reflecting on the audition, adding, "And thank god it was mostly physical VHS tapes and stuff like that that was being used when I was auditioning for things. Because the things I auditioned for, in retrospect, if they were out there in the world, they would end my career very, very fast, I believe," as quoted by Deadline.

He explained that the script for 'Gigli' was not exactly a beacon of sensitivity when it came to portraying a character with a cognitive disability, especially by today's standards.

Rogen humorously admitted that his take on the role was far from respectful, revealing that his interpretation would likely spark outrage if ever exposed to the public today.

Rogen recounted how eager he was to impress the film's esteemed director, Martin Brest, and the star-studded cast.

"I wanted to leave an impression," he said, adding that his overzealous attempt to stand out might have gone a bit too far.

"I don't think I wore a helmet into the audition itself, but it was at play," he said, referencing how far he might have gone to embody the role.

"And I'm tempted to do an impression of what I did, but I can't even do it. I can't. That's how bad it was. It's so bad. I dare not even portray what I did in this audition. Because I went for it. I saw myself at the Oscars," he said, as quoted by Deadline.

Acknowledging just how cringeworthy the audition was, Rogen felt dread at the thought of that VHS tape ever being released.

"Truthfully, if that tape was out [in] the world today, this would be the last interview you ever saw me do," he said, adding, "Other than, like, my apology tour. Please, if you have it, burn it. Please sell it to me. I will buy it," as quoted by Deadline. (ANI)

