Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will host the upcoming edition of Filmfare Awards in Gujarat with Maniesh Paul and Karan Johar.

Filmfare shared the update on their official Instagram handle.

"The Superstar, The Icon, The Enigma Hold your hearts, because the one and only #ShahRukhKhan is making his way to co-host the most awaited #70thHyundaiFilmfareAwards2025withGujaratTourism, happening on October 11 at Eka Arena, Ahmedabad," the post read.

The Filmfare Awards 2025 will be held on October 11, 2025 at EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake, Ahmedabad.

In August, an MoU was signed in Gandhinagar between Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited (TCGL) and Worldwide Media Private Limited in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for hosting the 70th Filmfare Awards 2025.

The agreement was signed by TCGL's Managing Director, Prabhav Joshi, and Rohit Gopakumar of Worldwide Media. Under the Cinematic Tourism Policy 2022, Gujarat has emerged as a hub for the film industry. Hosting the Filmfare Awards will be a landmark in this journey, as per the press release from the Gujarat CMO.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also unveiled the iconic Filmfare Trophy - the Black Lady.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel highlighted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, Gujarat has received a new direction in economic, social, and cultural development, making it a preferred destination for entertainment investments.

He emphasised that the film industry can strongly promote Swadeshi (indigenous production) and Atmanirbharta (self-reliance). Hosting the prestigious Filmfare Awards in Gujarat will not only boost the local economy and generate employment but also encourage the purchase and sale of local products, fulfilling the Prime Minister's call for 'Vocal for Local' and reinforcing the adoption of indigenous goods and services. (ANI)

