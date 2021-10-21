Get ready to witness your favourite star Shahid Kapoor in an action avatar in the new film titled Bull. As per Deadline, the upcoming film is set in the 1980s inspired by events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. Debutant Aditya Nimbalkar will helm the project. Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata’s Twins Iqra and Shahraan Turn 11, Actor Shares Adorable Pictures of His Sweethearts.

Excited about the film, Shahid said, "Bull is a full blown action film inspired by real events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. It is a privilege to play a paratrooper who lead his boys through a historic and selfless mission that has now become iconic for its precision and bravado. The opportunity to play a paratrooper is exhilarating and truly an honour." NCB 'Visits' Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday's Homes; Conducts Raids in Andheri.

T-Series' head honcho Bhushan Kumar is producing 'Bull' alongside Guilty By Association partners Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. Most probably, 'Bull' will go on floors in early 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)