IIFA 2022 will be special for late Bappi Lahiri's fans as Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is all set to pay special tribute to the legendary singer. During the press conference of IIFA 2022 on Thursday, Shahid revealed details about the special performance that he will dedicate to Bappi Da, who passed away due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea on February 16, 2022. IIFA Awards 2022: Nora Fatehi, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor And Other Bollywood Celebs Arrive In Abu Dhabi For The Grand Event (View Pics).

"I am paying a tribute to Bappi Da with my performance. I will dance to his evergreen songs. This time I am not performing on my songs... my performance is just for Bappi Da," Shahid said. Shahid also expressed his excitement about performing live after a long time. IIFA Awards 2022: Salman Khan Arrives In Style In Abu Dhabi; Actor’s Pictures Go Viral On Social Media.

"I missed IIFA. It's really exciting to perform live. It's been six years since I last performed on stage...so it's extremely special to perform live and meet everyone," he added. Shahid is set to perform during the main awards night on June 4 in Abu Dhabi.

