Washington [US], March 30 (ANI): Emmy-winning actor Sharon Stone has joined the cast of DC's 'Blue Beetle'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Sharon will essay the role of a villain in the upcoming project.

Also Read | Palak Muchhal Birthday: From Chahun Main Ya Naa to Prem Ratan Dhan Payo - 5 Popular Songs of the Playback Singer (Watch Videos).

Cobra Kai's Xolo Mariduena is also a part of 'Blue Beetle', which hails from filmmaker Angel Manuel Soto and writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer.

'Blue Beetle' marks DC's first film to star a Latino hero, with Warner Bros. planning for an August 18, 2023, theatrical launch. (ANI)

Also Read | Nithiin Birthday: Did You Know The Actor Had Made His Bollywood Debut With A Ram Gopal Varma Film?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)