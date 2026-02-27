What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

UN Nuclear Watchdog Unable To Verify Whether Iran Has Suspended All Uranium Enrichment, Size of Its Uranium Stockpile at Affected Nuclear Facilities

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 27 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai recently watched 'Shatak', a film that traces the century-long journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

After watching the film with several delegates at the screening, Deo Sai took to X and described the film as "a vivid portrayal of the RSS's ceaseless dedication to nation-building." He also announced plans to make 'Shatak' tax-free in Chhattisgarh.

Also Read | 'Wheel of Fortune India': Akshay Kumar Calls Mobile Addiction a 'Trap' for Kids; Shares Shocking Diabetes Story.

"'Shatak' is a vivid portrayal of the RSS's ceaseless dedication to nation-building!! Today, after watching the film 'Shatak', based on the glorious 100-year journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, my heart swelled with pride and inspiration. This saga of national service, discipline, and dedication connects generations to the spirit of 'Nation First'. Such inspiring tales further strengthen our commitment to public service. We have announced to make this film tax-free in Chhattisgarh," Deo Sai wrote on X.

Made in association with Panorama, produced by Vir Kapur, directed by Ashish Mall and co-produced by Ashish Tiwari, Shatak was released nationwide on 20 February 2026. (ANI)

Also Read | Who Is Aishwarya Desai? Everything To Know About the Actress in Prabhas and Vivek Oberoi's 'Spirit' Poster.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)