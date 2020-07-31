Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Senior actor Shatrughan Sinha on Friday extended birthday wishes to actor Mumtaz who rang in her 73rd birthday.

The 74-year-old took to Twitter and extended birthday wishes to one of the most popular and sought-after actors of her time--Mumtaz.

Sinha wrote, "Warm & loving birthday wishes for a very dear friend, elegant, gracious, favourite heroine/ star #Mumtaz. She is a wonderful & great lady, who has been very helpful & supportive in my initial years."

Wishing happiness and good health to the actor, he added, "I'm indebted to her with an attitude of gratitude, wishing her happiness, love,& a healthy long life ahead. Long live our Mumtaz. God Bless! Happy birthday."

Mumtaz - known for her glamorous persona, beautiful smile, and evergreen songs - shared screen space with some of the leading actors of her time, including Rajesh Khanna.

In a career that spanned 15 years, she featured in more than 100 films. Some of the noted titles include, 'Khilona,' 'Do Raaste', 'Brahmachari' and 'Sachaa Jhutha.' (ANI)

