It's July 31, which means Harry Potter turns a year a older today. One of the most-loved literaray characters in recent past, JK Rowling's lead protagonist from the fantasy book series shares his birthday with the author herself. As per the Harry Potter books, Harry was born on July 31st and all those who grew up loving the HP books every year, make sure to celebrate it. 'The Boy Who Lived' or 'The Chosen One' as they call him is the brave wizard who defeated Voldemort (the dark lord) in the book series. Harry's grounded nature, his loyalty towards his friends and his compassionate beliefs drew readers all across the globe towards him and hence the character has a special place in everyone's heart. JK Rowling Birthday: Here's Looking At the Harry Potter Author's Inspirational Quotes.

As Harry celebrates his 40th birthday today, netizens made sure to make it special by sharing their favourite HP moments from books and films as they wished their favourite wizard. From sharing pictures of Daniel Radcliffe who essayed the role of Potter in the film versions to sharing their favourite Harry Potter quotes from the books, fans began celebrations online for Potter's birthday. It was through Harry Potter's character that readers of all ages began believing in the magical world and dreamt of visiting the wizarding world once. Here's looking at some of the adorable birthday wishes for Harry. Daniel Radcliffe Birthday: 7 Best Harry Potter Moments of the British Actor That Cast His Charming Spell on Us!

Happy Birthday to the Boy Who Lived!

Happy Birthday Harry Potter!

Make a Wish Harry!

Happy Birthday Pottah! The Highlight of Our Childhood

Happy birthday Pottah. Hope you have a wonderful one. Thank you for being the epitome of my childhood and teenage ❤️🧡 #HappyBirthdayHarryPotter — 1D¹⁰ (@onerdirection07) July 31, 2020

Here's the Cake, Harry!

HBD Potter and JK Rowling:

Happy 40th to the 'Boy Who Lived':

Dear my lifetime hero, Today is yours! Happy 40th birthday to the boy who lived, the chosen one, a sassy boy alive, also a great husband and dad of 3. Many happy returns to you, harry!!!! "You'll stay with me? Until the very end ❤️"#HappyBirthdayHarryPotter pic.twitter.com/iN5iaDStvI — victoire 🦆 (@granqermalfoy) July 31, 2020

Happy 40th Harry!

Harry potter is turning 40 and i just want to say how much i admire Daniel Radcliffe for giving alive to this beloved character. I can not imagine someone else playing the part. He was and always be The chosen one #HappyBirthdayHarryPotter pic.twitter.com/EE7r4x6QCF — fer (@feriosm) July 31, 2020

It's a milestone moment for Harry Potter fans as their favourite wizard turns 40. Those who have grown up cherishing Harry's stories, it's a bit of an emotional moment. Tell us your favourite Harry Potter moment in the comments below.

