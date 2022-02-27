Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): Shefali Shah's latest Instagram post has given us insight into what constitutes a large chunk of an actor's life.

On Sunday, Shefali took to the social media application and shared that she is waiting for a good project to come her way.

Also Read | Rhea Chakraborty Looks Regal in Purple Embroidered Lehenga As She Channels Her Inner 'Butterfly'.

"Waiting for a kicka** script. I want to go back on set!!! #ActorsLife," she captioned the post, dropping her morning selfie on Instagram.

Shefali was recently seen in 'Human' web series, which revolves around human clinical drug trials. She will be next seen in 'Delhi Crimes 2', 'Darlings', and 'Doctor G'. (ANI)

Also Read | Kate Mara Birthday: ‘Fantastic’ Red Carpet Avatars of the Pretty Actress That Will Blow Your Mind (View Pics).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)