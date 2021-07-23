New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): It was the D-Day for Shefali Shah as her second directorial short film, 'Happy Birthday Mummyji', made its way to the audiences on Friday. Her husband and renowned director-producer, Vipul Shah also showered her with praises and applauses, after watching the film.

The actor, who has now turned into a director with her short film, is all passionate about this craft she has grown to love for a while now. What's special is that her husband has not just stood behind her in her decision but also has some beautiful words of appreciation.

"Extremely proud to share my wife and par-excellence actor, Shefali's second directorial film, Happy Birthday Mummyji. She's done such an amazing job as an actor and a human being, over the years. As a director, when I saw this film, I was absolutely stunned and shocked by her talent. I couldn't be more proud of her for what she's achieved," he said.

He shared that he was aware of the challenges Shefali had to go through as she shot the film on her own during the lockdown and monsoon. "I know that she had to go through a lot. Like on one given day, she lost a lot of hours because of rains putting her behind schedule. But despite all such hurdles, the amount of perfection that she has been able to achieve is truly commendable! It's an absolute honour and I feel so proud to be a part of this film. She's pulled off everything on her own."

Speaking about the film and his association with it, Vipul said, "I am just a producer for namesake. Actually, Shefali is the producer, director, and star of this film. Congratulations baby, it's wonderful and I am very very proud of u."

He also shared a note on his Instagram handle to appreciate her wife.

'Happy Birthday Mummy Ji' is a story that talks about the lives of women going through similar situations. The movie is produced by Sunshine Pictures Pvt. Ltd. and presented by Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films.

Apart from it, Shefali will also be seen in 'Doctor G', 'Darlings' and 'Human'. (ANI)

