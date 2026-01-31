Panama City [Panama], January 31 (ANI) : BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, today announced the integration of its TradFi suite into BingX AI Bingo, giving users direct access to the global market data and AI-powered trading-signal interpretation within the BingX trading experience. Following strong user demand for AI-enhanced crypto trading, BingX is extending its industry-leading AI capabilities to support multi-asset decision-making across both digital and traditional markets.

With the new integration, BingX is pioneering TradFi opportunities across commodities, forex, stocks, and indices with the simplicity and confidence provided by BingX AI-powered tools and insights.

BingX TradFi has seen rapid adoption by billions, while BingX AI Bingo has helped millions of early adopters make faster, clearer decisions through real-time, contextual analysis. Together, the two products strengthen BingX's multi-asset offering by combining broader market access with AI-driven clarity, embedded directly into the trading workflow.

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, commented, "Traders today demand both broader market access and smarter tools to navigate it. By integrating the BingX TradFi suite into BingX AI Bingo, we're bringing these demands together in one seamless experience, uniting TradFi opportunities with AI-powered interpretation. BingX is committed to building the next generation of trading infrastructure, where crypto and traditional markets can be accessed with the same speed, simplicity, and intelligence."

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

