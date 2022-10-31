Poster of the film 'Whats love got to do with it?'

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 31 (ANI): Shekhar Kapur's upcoming rom-com 'What's love got to do with it?' will open Saudi Arabia's Red Sea International Film Festival.

The film which stars Pakistani actor Sajal Aly along with Shabana Azmi was also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year,

Interestingly, the film's screenplay has been written by Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith.

According to Variety, the festival will take place in Jeddah, on the eastern bank of the Red Sea, from December 1 to 10, and will be the first full-fledged film festival and market in Saudi Arabia with international ambitions since the nation ended its ban on movies because of religion in late 2017.

Variety quoted the CEO of Red Sea fest Mohammed Al Turki who said, "Our programmers have curated the best of Arab and international cinema, talent-led galas of some of the most anticipated films of the year, and an exceptional selection from astonishing new Saudi talents who are paving the way in our country's flourishing industry."

As per Variety, Gala screening world premieres include Saudi director Fahad Alammari's 'Alkhallat+,' a film adaptation of his digital series 'Alkhallat,' which examined various instances of social trickery and deception and received more than 1.5 billion views; and Lebanese director Lara Saba's romantic comedy "All Roads Lead to Rome," in which a well-known young actor is asked to audition for a role in a movie as a young pope.

Talking about 'What's love got to do with it,' the film will hit theatres in the UK on January 27, 2023. (ANI)

