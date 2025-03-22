Washington DC [US], March 22 (ANI): The 'Stranger Things' fame star Sherman Augustus is set to star in a key recurring role in Lanterns, HBO's drama series based on the Green Lantern DC comic, reported Deadline.

The actor joins leads Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre and series regular Kelly MacDonald.

As per Deadline, the series, from Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof and Tom King, follows recruit John Stewart (Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, Earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

The outlet states that actor Augustus will play the role of John Senior, who is John Stewart's father and the human embodiment of "stubborn."

The cast also includes Poorna Jagannathan, Ulrich Thomsen, Jason Ritter and J. Alphonse Nicholson, who plays the young version of Sherman's John Senior.

According to Deadline, the eight-episode Lanterns is produced by HBO in association with Warner Bros Television and DC Studios.

Mundy, who serves as showrunner, Lindelof and King are co-writing and executive producing. James Hawes is directing the first two episodes and also exec producing.

Augustus recurs on Netflix's Stranger Things, which airs its fifth and final season later this year, and recently starred in the feature film The Banality.

As per Deadline, he was a series regular on AMC's Into the Badlands and recurred/guest-starred on HBO's Westworld, USA's Colony, NBC's American Odyssey and AMC's Low Winter Sun.

Past series regular credits include ABC's Marlowe and Fox's Profit. (ANI)

