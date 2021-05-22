New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): It was indeed a tough time for Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty when her whole family including her children - 9-year-old Viaan and 1-year-old Samisha tested positive for COVID-19. But, as they have battled the corona fight, Shilpa is getting her residence sanitised!

The 'Dhadkan' star took to her Instagram story and shared a glimpse of the post-COVID recovery sanitisation taking place at her residence.

This process took place a day after Shilpa celebrated her son Viaan's 9th birthday. On her Instagram handle, she posted a sweet throwback video shot when her son was four years old. Along with the video, the mother-of-two penned down an adorable note stating his son has not only adjusted "to the new normal without any complaints or tantrums but also taken on the role of being a doting elder brother so beautifully" amid the pandemic.

Not only this, but the Kundras also welcomed a new furry-family-member in their family- a cute puppy whom they introduced as 'Truffle'- mentioning that it is a birthday gift for her son Viaan who had been begging her for another pet for so long.

On a related note, on May 7, Shilpa had informed her followers on social media that almost her entire household has been infected by COVID-19 that include her mother, husband, parents-in-law, and children Viaan and Samisha and two of her in-house staff members

She shared a note informing her fans that they all have been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor's advice.

However, a few days back she further shared the health updates of her family stating they have battled the deadly disease successfully.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa will soon be seen in 'Hungama 2', the sequel to the 2003 blockbuster comedy-drama 'Hungama', and has also finished shooting for the Sabbir Khan directorial 'Nikamma'. (ANI)

