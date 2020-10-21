New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Heaping praises on her writer friend and actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Wednesday urged her fans to read Kashyap's new book 'The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman.'

The 'Dhadkan,' actor took to Instagram to share a video of herself where she is seen talking about the book and how she is "amazed," by Kashyap's talent.

"Guys I have laughed my guts out. I am just reading the 12 commandments of being a woman written by my dear friend Tahira Kashyap Khurrana. It is a hilarious read, I just can't call it hilarious, it's actually quite a slice of life," she said.

"I am amazed that how amazing a multi-tasker you are Tahira. It's wonderful and it's so inspiring this book. So, guys please go check out and you must read it because it will be totally worth it. I am actually so proud of you," Kundra added.

The 45-year-old actor also went on to laud her "dear friend," a little more in her caption by quoting a line from the book.

""NO Guts, NO Glory", they say... That explains why you are so glorious my darling, @TahiraKashyap Loved #The12CommandmentsOfBeingAWoman, devoured it, but love you more! More power to you. Keep roaring and soaring higher," she wrote in the caption. (ANI)

