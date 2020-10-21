Going by the latest reports, Surendra Bantwal, a Tulu actor as well as a Rowdy-sheeter breathed his last on October 21, 2020. He was found dead at his residence in Bantwal. Reportedly, it's suspected that he has been murdered by miscreants this morning or last night. As soon as this death news was out, police officials were the first ones to arrive at the spot. However, until now there has been official confirmation about what's the cause of Surendra's death neither by his family nor by the police. Deepti Naval Suffers a Heart Attack, Undergoes Angioplasty at Mohali Hospital.

Further, a few reports also hint that financial disputes can be one of the reasons for the actor's sudden demise. An investigation is underway in this matter. The incident took place at the deceased's residence at BC road. For the unaware, it was in the year 2018 Surendra was all over the news for attacking two members of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and was also arrested for the same. Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: David Warner, Yuvraj Singh, Kamran Akmal and Others Mourn the Death of Bollywood Star.

Surendra was last seen in Savarna Deergha Sandhi (2019) film. Meanwhile, 2020 has been a harsh year for the entertainment industry, as many popular faces lost their lives. Sushant Singh Rajput, Saroj khan, Rishi Kapoor, Jaya Prakash Reddy and more breathed their last. Lastly, may Bantwal's soul rest in peace. Stay tuned!

