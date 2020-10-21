Vidya Balan has resumed the shooting for her upcoming film 'Sherni' in Madhya Pradesh. The shoot for the film came to a halt in mid-March as the nation went into a lockdown due to the outbreak of COVID-19. With productions getting back on track while following the requisite safety protocols, Vidya Balan too has started shooting for the film. Vidya Balan’s Natkhat and Actress’ Marathi Movie Habaddi to Open Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

'Sherni', directed by Amit Masurkar, explores the man-animal conflict. It features Vidya Balan as a forest officer. Earlier this year in February, the 'Kismat Konnection' star announced the movie with a poster of the film. She wrote on Instagram, "Thrilled to announce my next film - #SHERNI ... Cannot wait to start shoot!Directed by: #AmitMasurkar ,Produced by: @BhushanKumar @ivikramix #KrishanKumar & #AmitMasurkar. Written by: @aasthatiku" Vidya Balan Wearing a Chidiya Tunic With Tassels Is All Love!

Vidya Balan From the Sets of Sherni:

Last seen in 'Shakuntala Devi', Vidya Balan shifted the release to the OTT platform because of the coronavirus outbreak and nationwide lockdown. (ANI)