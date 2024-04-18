Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): After the firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence, several celebrities and his family members paid a visit to his house. Today, Shilpa Shetty and her mother also visited his house.

In the video, Shilpa can be seen arriving in her car along with her mother. Both of them got down from the car and went inside. Shilpa looked stunning in her black sleeveless top that she teamed up with blue trousers. Her mother was spotted wearing a salwar suit.

Regarding the firing case, on Sunday morning, two unidentified persons opened fire outside Salman's Bandra residence. Briefing media persons on the incident, Mumbai Police said the incident appeared to be meticulously planned, as the accused had their faces covered under helmets as they arrived at the scene on a two-wheeler.

The ongoing investigation into the firing incident outside the residence of superstar Salman Khan was transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch, the city police said.

More than 10 teams of the Crime Branch were deployed to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.According to the police, the preliminary investigation suggested that the firing by the bike-borne persons had the appearance of a calculated attack.

A senior officer of the Mumbai Police said a total of four rounds were fired by the accused and a live cartridge was recovered from the spot.

The city police said it was probing the firing incident from all angles and was in the process of ascertaining the identities of the accused and finding out where they came from.Senior officials of the Mumbai Police, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, reached the spot in the wake of the incident.

Further reports are awaited. (ANI)

