Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra were spotted visiting a Gurudwara in Mumbai on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

A video shared by the paparazzi showed the couple making their way to the holy site to join other devotees in celebrating the festival with prayers and blessings.

One adorable moment caught on camera was when a young fan tried interacting with Shilpa. The child looked excited, and Shilpa responded with a smile and a gentle caress.

For the visit, Shilpa opted for a simple look, wearing a colourful pink floral kurta.

In respect of Gurudwara customs, Shilpa covered her head with a matching dupatta. She accessorized the outfit with bracelets, delicate earrings, and statement rings, while a pair of pink sunglasses added a chic touch to her traditional attire.

Shilpa also took a moment to greet the paparazzi stationed outside and fans on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, spreading warmth and positivity on the special day.

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in the web series 'Indian Police Force'. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the series also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles. The show premiered earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video.

Shilpa will next appear in the upcoming Kannada film 'KD: The Devil'. The film also stars Dhruva Sarja, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi in lead roles.

Directed by Prem, 'KD-The Devil', the Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is a period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore. (ANI)

