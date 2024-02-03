Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): Filmmaker Karan Johar on Saturday hosted a pre-birthday bash for their kids Yash and Roohi in Mumbai.

From Shilpa Shetty to Gauri Khan and Rani Mukerji, several stars attended the party with their kids.

Also Read | Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Article 370, Bhakshak and More, Check Out Upcoming Bollywood Movies Releasing in February 2024.

Shilpa happily posed with his son Viaan and daughter Samisha. Rani, too, posed for the shutterbugs. She looked gorgeous in a denim co-ord set.

Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh also marked their presence at the bash with their sons.

Also Read | Poonam Pandey Fake Death: Cine Workers' Union Demands FIR Against the Actress; Read Official Statement!.

Gauri was seen exiting the venue with son AbRam and friend Maheep Kapoor.

Take a look at the pictures of Karan's kids

Karan welcomed his son Yash and daughter Roohi via surrogacy on February 7, 2017. He named Yash after his deceased father Yash Johar, while Roohi is an anagram of his mother's name Hiroo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, KJo's directorial film 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' received nominations in 18 categories including Best Director, Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) and Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female).

Alia bagged Best Actor award for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

As the film garnered several awards at the ceremony, Karan posted a note of gratitude."A night to remember! @filmfare...And thank you to everyone for all the love for our #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani," he wrote. 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' marked his comeback to the director's chair after almost seven years.

The film starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film turned out to be a hit. He has not announced his next directorial yet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)