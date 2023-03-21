Filmmaker Karan Johar experienced an awkward moment at the Mumbai airport recently. The director-producer appeared to be in a rush to catch his flight but forgot to show his plane tickets and ID verified. Instead he moved on to the entry gate. He was immediately stopped by the police officer stationed outside the airport gate and was asked to show the necessary documents. Right after, Karan presented his papers and received a go-ahead from the officer and he went inside. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Karan Johar Shares Pics From Kashmir, Shows Off His Cool Style Statement As He Poses for the Camera.

Check The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)