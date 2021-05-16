Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 (ANI): Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra are undoubtedly one of the most adorable couples in the Bollywood industry. Sharing an update of his husband's health, who tested positive for COVID-19 recently, Shilpa on Sunday shared a glimpse of her 'love in the times of corona' with her husband.

Giving major couple goals, the duo keeps on sharing adorable glimpses in the form of videos and pictures and seems like even COVID-19 cannot restrain them from romancing each other.

Shilpa took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture that features Raj and her gazing at each other, but both are separated by a glass wall!

Taking to the caption, the 'Baazigar' actor addressed their romance as, "Love in the time of Corona! Corona pyar hai"

She also shared an update on Raj's health in the caption by writing, "#Nearlydone ! Thankyou all for your wishes, concern and prayers."

Earlier on May 7, Shilpa had informed her followers on social media that almost her entire household has been infected by COVID-19 that include her mother, husband, parents-in-law, and children Viaan and Samisha.

She shared a note that read, "They've all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor's advice. Two of our in-house staff members have also tested positive and they are being treated at a medical facility. By God's grace, everyone is on the road to recovery. My tests came back negative."

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood too, an array of celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Manish Malhotra among others got infected within a span of a few weeks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa will soon be seen in 'Hungama 2', the sequel to the 2003 blockbuster comedy-drama 'Hungama', and has also finished shooting for the Sabbir Khan directorial 'Nikamma'. (ANI)

