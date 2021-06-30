Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): Actors Paresh Rawal and Shilpa Shetty-starrer comedy film 'Hungama 2' is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 23.

Sharing the news on her Instagram account, Shilpa wrote, "Can't keep calm, kyunki ab hoga hungama."

She also shared that the trailer of the film will be out on Thursday. Along with it, Shilpa uploaded a poster of the film.

"DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #Hungama2 trailer coming out on July 1st on Disney+ Hotstar VIP! You don't want to miss this," she added.

For the unversed, 'Hungama 2' is a sequel to Priyadarshan's 2003 released hit film 'Hungama'. The movie also stars actors Meezaan Jaffery, Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever.

Meezaan also shared his excitement about the film. He took to Instagram to share the new poster and wrote, "Ab hoga Hungama."

Meezan is actor Jaaved Jaaferi's son.

A Venus Records and Tapes LLP project, 'Hungama 2', is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain, and Armaan Ventures and directed by Priyadarshan. (ANI)

