Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): Actor Shrenu Parikh, who is currently seen in the show, 'Maitree' talked about her new look in it and how challenging it was for her to ace this part.

She said, "I am always excited about new challenges and this disguised avatar was a welcome change. The dramatic sequence that sees me dressed as a man is not very long, but the effort that went into it was immense. I had to undergo a complete makeover to get the look right. I had to wear a cap, a wig, a moustache, a beard, and different kinds of clothes for the sequence and tone down the foundation shade to match the character's requisites."

"Although the artificial beard and moustache were pain points as I had an allergy earlier, I must say everything went smoothly this time around. In fact, when I walked onto the set for the very first time in a male avatar, nobody realised it was me. Everyone was actually looking for me, while I was standing next to them. I fooled them very well and they were astonished when they found out. To get into the character and ace the sequence, I also spoke to everyone on set as a man for a few days. I had a gala time shooting for this sequence, and I truly hope everyone likes the high-voltage drama that is set to follow," she added.

The coming episode will see Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) donning the disguise of a man and fooling everyone.

'Maitree' airs on Zee TV. (ANI)

