Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI): As it's Bhai Dooj today, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan penned a quirky wish for her brother Abhishek Bachchan.

Taking to Instagram, Shweta dropped a few pictures in which Abhishek is seen in his fun element.

In the first photograph, Shweta is seen looking at something in the front while Abhishek makes a funny face at her.

In the second photo, the brother-sister duo look at each other, smiling.

The third picture also shows Abhishek in a witty mood.

Seems like the particular images were captured during Bachchan's Diwali bash as Abhishek was spotted wearing the same blue kurta in his Diwali pictures.

"What A Guy, just sunshine and rainbows. Happy Bhai Dooj," Shweta captioned the post.

Abhishek's goofy images left netizens in splits.

"So cute. He is your entertainment for life. Happy Happy," a social media user commented.

"First image deserves a frame," a netizen quipped.

Abhishek and Shweta are children of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Abhishek followed in the footsteps of his parents by making his foray into acting with 'Refugee' in 2000, while Shweta opted for another career option. Shweta married Nikhil Nanda, a Delhi-based businessman, in 1997. The couple has two children, Navya and Agastya. In addition to running a fashion label, Shweta made her debut as an author with the book Paradise Towers in 2018. (ANI)

