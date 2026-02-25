Naypyidaw [Myanmar], February 25 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 struck Myanmar on Wednesday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.9, On: 25/02/2026 11:30:28 IST, Lat: 24.80 N, Long: 96.61 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Earlier in the day, another earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck the region at a depth of 10km.

In a post on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.4, On: 25/02/2026 08:46:02 IST, Lat: 24.99 N, Long: 97.06 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

Another earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Myanmar earlier in the day at a depth of 80km.

In a post on X, the nodal agency stated, "EQ of M: 3.1, On: 25/02/2026 00:53:29 IST, Lat: 25.23 N, Long: 95.21 E, Depth: 80 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate and large magnitude earthquakes and tsunamis along its long coastline. Myanmar is wedged between four tectonic plates (the Indian, Eurasian, Sunda, and Burma plates) that interact in active geological processes.

A 1400-kilometre transform fault runs through Myanmar and connects the Andaman spreading centre to a collision zone in the north called the Sagaing Fault.

The Sagaing Fault increases the seismic hazard for Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, which together represent 46 per cent of Myanmar's population.

Although Yangon is relatively far from the fault trace, it still suffers from significant risk due to its dense population. For instance, in 1903, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake in Bago also struck Yangon. (ANI)

