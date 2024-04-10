Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): On the occasion of Siblings Day, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra dropped a special post for her sister Shamita.

Taking to Instagram stories, Shilpa treated fans with a photo of herself with Shamita.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "#happysiblingsday Shamita, love you to the moon and back always Tunki."

Shilpa and Shamita Shetty share a great bond and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.

Shilpa also posted a selfie of her kids- Samisha and Viaan to mark this day.

The image captured Viaan and Samisha happily posing for a selfie while soaking in the sun.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Memories with your sibling will always be priceless." Make beautiful memories. Happy Sibling Day!"

Shilpa tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra on November 22, 2009. In May 2012, the two became parents to a son Viaan. And in February 2020, the couple welcomed Samisha, who was born via surrogacy.

National Siblings Day is a day to honour our connections with our brothers and sisters. And is being celebrated this year on April 10.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series is streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

She will also act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. (ANI)

