Actor Varun Dhawan marked National Siblings Day by sharing a nostalgic throwback picture with his brother Rohit Dhawan. Taking to Instagram, Varun shared the picture and he expressed gratitude for believing in him. Varun wrote, "I would be no where in life without my elder brother. The first person who believed in me was my brother." Varun Dhawan’s New Film With David Dhawan To Arrive in Theatres on October 2, 2025!.

Varun Dhawan Shares Throwback Pics With Rohit Dhawan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)