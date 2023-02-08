Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI): Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have definitely set wedding goals for the next few months with their dreamy marriage ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

After breaking the internet with their mesmerising pictures from their nuptials, Sidharth and Kiara, on Wednesday, made their first public appearance as Mr and Mrs Malhotra.

The bride and groom looked their fashionable best. Kiara was seen sporting a black velvet tracksuit but what made her look even better was the 'Sindoor' that she very proudly flaunted along with a 'mangalsutra' and 'chooda'! Sidharth, on the other hand, kept it casual in a leather jacket and denim.

They walked hand-in-hand towards the paparazzi, with beaming smiles as the photographers congratulated them on their wedding. However, what caught our attention is the mehendi on Sidharth's palm.

Sidharth got 'Ki' designed on his palm. Take a look.

Sidharth's gesture left everyone in awe.

"How cute," a social media user commented.

"Awwwww... husband goals," another one wrote.

Not many know that Sidharth fondly calls Kiara 'Ki'. In 'Koffee with Karan 7', Sidharth revealed that he has saved Kiara's contact on his phone as "Ki."

During the rapid-fire round, host Karan Johar asked Sidharth how is Kiara's number saved on his phone. The 'Shershaah' actor answered, "Ki."

In the next question, Karan asked Sidharth to tell the name of an actor he considers a friend in the industry. Vicky Kaushal interrupted the rapid-fire and quipped, "Ki." This made all three of them burst into laughter.

Kiara and Sidharth have always been tight-lipped about their relationship. They neither accepted nor denied the dating rumours. Sidharth and Kiara apparently fell in love while shooting for 'Shershaah', which was released in 2021. (ANI)

