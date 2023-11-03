Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI): Actor Sidharth Malhotra on Friday celebrated 6 years of his murder mystery 'Ittefaq'.

Taking to Instagram story, Sidharth shared a clip from the movie and wrote, "6 years of 'Ittefaq'.

The murder mystery is a remake of Rajesh Khanna's 1979 film of the same name and the new version is directed by Abhay Chopra, BR Chopra's grandson, who produced the original film 'Ittefaq'.

The film also stars Akshaye Khanna as police officer, who is investigating a double murder case that has only two witnesses, who are also the prime suspects.

The suspects - Vikram (Sidharth Malhotra), an acclaimed writer and Maya (Sonakshi Sinha), a young homemaker, have different narratives about the events of that fateful night.

The movie, which is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, was released on November 3, 2017.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen in his upcoming film 'Yodha'.

Talking about 'Yodha', the film stars Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna in lead roles.

Recently, the makers announced the new release date and now the film is slated to release on December 8.

Talking about the film earlier, Sidharth said, "As an artiste, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them."

Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

