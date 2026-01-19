Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): The global Punjabi music star Karan Aujla has extended the Indian leg of his P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026, adding Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow and Ludhiana to the itinerary on the occasion of his birthday on Monday.

With the new additions, the monumental tour now spans 12 cities across the country, including debut stadium performances.

Also Read | 'Ghajini' Actress Asin's Husband Rahul Sharma Marks 10 Years of Their Wedding With Rare Photos (View Post).

According to the press release, the decision to add new cities comes in response to fan demand and months of online petitions, following the sale in late November of last year, which saw over 1,00,000 tickets sold within the first hour of general sales.

The P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026 is followed by the singer's 'All A Dream India Tour' in 2024, which drew over 2,00,000 fans across 10 shows, as part of a global run in Canada, the United Kingdom, North America, New Zealand and India.

Also Read | AR Rahman's Son AR Ameen Shares IPL Video of Musician With Indian Tricolour Amid Communal Remark Controversy (View Post).

The tour also follows a series of historic global milestones, including Aujla becoming the first-ever Punjabi artist to headline Rolling Loud, and the chart-topping success of his critically acclaimed album P-POP CULTURE, according to the press release.

Exclusively produced and promoted by Team Innovation, the tour is expected to have star-studded cameos.

Fans can expect a setlist featuring tracks from the singer's latest album, P-POP CULTURE, alongside his biggest global hits.

Aujla expressed his happiness on adding new cities to his P-POP CULTURE India tour on the occasion of his birthday.

"The love from India has always been unreal, and my fans have truly been my day ones. As I turn a year older, I wanted to keep them at the centre of the celebration. Expanding the tour and visiting more cities is my way of celebrating this journey with everyone who's been part of it," said Karan Aujla as quoted in the press note.

Here is the full schedule of the P-POP CULTURE India tour 2026.

Tour Details:

February 28 - New Delhi

March 3 - Mumbai, Pune (Holi show)

March 7 - Ahmedabad

March 14 - Chandigarh

March 21 - Indore

March 29 - Bengaluru

April 3 - Kolkata

April 5 - Jaipur

April 10 - Lucknow

April 12- Ludhiana

Following his debut in the Middle East and the subsequent India run, the P-POP CULTURE World Tour will continue its global journey across the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada and the United Kingdom, further solidifying Aujla's stature as a defining global force in contemporary Punjabi music, as per the press release. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)