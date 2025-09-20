Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 20 (ANI): The post-mortem of popular singer Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore after suffering complications during a scuba diving session, has been completed, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed on Saturday.

The Chief Minister took to his X account to share the update, writing, "Update- The post-mortem of our beloved Zubeen Garg has been completed in Singapore. His mortal remains are now being handed over to the accompanying team -- Shri Shekar Jothi Goswami, Shri Sandeepan Garg, and Shri Siddharth Sharma (Manager) -- in the presence of officers from the Indian Embassy," wrote Biswa.

Also Read | ‘Homebound’: Kareena Kapoor, Mira Rajput Congratulate Karan Johar As His Film Gets Selected for Oscars 2026.

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1969256407787848166

Earlier, CM Sarma, along with his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, visited the late singer's residence in Guwahati to express condolences to the bereaved family. Sharing his sentiments, he posted, "Riniki and I, visited the residence of our beloved Zubeen in Guwahati to stand in solidarity with his family in this hour of grief. Thousands of his admirers are waiting on the streets to have his last glimpse - we are constantly in touch to bring him back to Assam soon."

Also Read | 'Homebound' Selected As India's Oscar Entry: Karan Johar Feels Deeply Honoured and Humbled As His Film Is Selected As Country's Official Entry for Oscars 2026.

Meanwhile, fans across Assam, including in Guwahati and Jorhat, were seen breaking down as they paid emotional tributes to the beloved singer.

On Friday, the Northeast India Festival, in its statement, confirmed that the 51-year-old artist developed serious breathing issues during the scuba diving session.

"He was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2:30 PM IST," the statement added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his condolences to the late singer Zubeen Garg. Expressing shock in an X post, PM Modi wrote, "Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Known for his contribution to the Indian music industry, Zubeen Garg has delivered memorable songs in Assamese, Hindi, and Bengali. One of his most popular releases came with the song 'Ya Ali' from the Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut starrer Gangster. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)