Washington DC [US], January 17 (ANI): Rapper Snoop Dogg will star in Eli Roth's upcoming horror film titled 'Don't Go In That House, B****!', while also producing the movie and contributing to its original soundtrack, according to Variety.

Eli Roth, known for directing films like Hostel and Cabin Fever, will direct the movie, while Snoop Dogg will not only produce but also write and perform the film's original soundtrack. Christopher Woodrow and Raj Singh from MCT will also produce, while Jon Schnaars and Holly Adams will executive produce for The Horror Section.

"He's been wanting to do Death Row Films for a long time," Roth told me Thursday night at the Bvlgari Eternal Vimini party at the luxury jewelry house's Rodeo Drive flagship. "I said we need to make the ultimate haunted house movie, like the craziest one, something that mixes "House," "House by the Cemetery," "Hausu" and "Friday, the 13th," like something so insane people can't believe it exists. And we gave to call it, 'Don't Go in That House, Bitch!' And he's and he's going to star in it," as quoted by Variety.

The director said he completed the script over the holidays, though no other cast members have been confirmed yet. Shooting is expected to begin in June, with Roth hoping to film in Los Angeles if California's tax credit is approved.

"People keep going in the house. People don't listen. What are you doing, bitch? Don't go in that house," Roth said. "People just keep going in. Like, what are you doing? You're not going to come out of there. Don't do it. Turn around. Leave! It's basically everything that we yell at the screen during horror movies. You put those as characters in the movie like a Greek chorus," as quoted by Variety.

"We're budgeting now," Roth said. "I'm going to apply for the California tax credit. If I get the tax credit, I want to shoot it in Los Angeles so we can have all L.A. people on it," as quoted by Variety.

In addition to acting, Snoop Dogg will contribute to the film's score. Roth noted that Snoop has provided original compositions for another upcoming project, Ice Cream Man, including a full section of the score and a song intended for the end credits. Roth and Snoop previously collaborated on the rapper's 2012 music video La La La, which Roth directed.

Roth also updated fans on the sequel to his 2023 film Thanksgiving, stating that production has been postponed due to star schedules but will resume once the cast is available, according to Variety. (ANI)

