Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 (ANI): Actor Soha Ali Khan shared a picture of a cute sketch that her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu drew.

Soha took to her Instagram Story and posted a photo where Inaaya sketched her cousin Taimur Ali Khan. Inaaya drew an image of a boy wearing a red shirt and blue pants along with lots of hearts on the paper. Along with the drawing, Inaaya wrote, "Themoorbi". "Guess who, @kareenaKapoorKhan," Soha wrote along with the drawing.

Also Read | Jiah Khan Suicide Case: HC Dismisses Mother Rabia Khan’s Plea Seeking Re-Investigation of Case.

Kareena Kapoor also reposted the story with caption, "So adorable".

Earlier, Soha also shared a reel where Inaaya is shopping for groceries with a list in her hand and a tiny shopping cart. Sharing the reel, he wrote, "We got everything on our list!! #shopping #todolist #missionaccomplished."

Also Read | Mrunal Thakur: There Are Times When I Feel I Want to Have a Baby.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiZ9bNlD1FR/

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu welcomed their daughter Inaaya in September 2017. Inaaya and her cousin Taimur often seen hanging together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha was last seen in the web series 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati'. Next, she will be a part of Amazon Prime Video's upcoming 'Hush Hush' alongside Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami and Karishma Tanna. It will release on September 22. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)