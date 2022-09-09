Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): Actor Soha Ali Khan, on Friday, dropped a reel video where she is twinning with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a reel video where she can be seen sitting on a couch while Inaaya is on her lap. Both wore a blue and pink sharara on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

She captioned the post with a blue heart emoji.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiR8czBDaTI/

As soon as she shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emojis.

Soha tied the knot with her boyfriend, Kunal Kemmu in 2015. Later in 2017, the couple were blessed with their first child, Inaaya.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha was last seen in the web series 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati'. Next, she will be a part of Amazon Prime Video's upcoming 'Hush Hush' alongside Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami and Karishma Tanna. It will release on September 22. (ANI)

