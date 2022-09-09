Actress Disha Patani, who will be seen starring in upcoming periodic action film Suriya 42, is over-the-moon to be a part of a project of such larger-than-life elements. Disha said: "I am super kicked to announce my next with Suriya sir and Siva sir. It feels great to be a part of such a huge project that has got all the larger-than-life elements for the audience to experience on the big screen." Suriya 42: Disha Patani to Make Debut in Tamil Cinema Opposite Suriya!

She added, "Moreover, the character that I am playing is also quite unique and I am also excited to bring my never seen before avatar to the audience." The film is being produced by Studio Green Gnanavel Raja and has music by Devi Sri Prasad. Disha Patani plays the female lead in this film, which has cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy, who had shot superhits like Ajith-starrer Veeram and Vedalam. Suriya 42 Motion Poster: Suriya’s Next is ‘A Mighty Valiant Saga’; Siva Directorial to Be Released in 3D (Watch Video).

Watch Teaser:

Disha has ignited the excitement among the audience with the announcement of her lead in Suriya 42 upcoming film, the actress will also be seen in Karan Johar's Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2022 09:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).